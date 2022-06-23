Kenya: Scam Alert! Ignore Fake Facebook Fundraiser for Family of Late Kenyan President Kibaki

Social media platforms such as Facebook are often used to raise funds for good causes, such as appeals for help with medical costs. But some users post fake fundraising appeals to scam people.

On 22 April 2022, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta announced the death of his predecessor Mwai Kibaki.

Soon after, a user on Facebook posted an announcement on a public Facebook group page with more than 91,000 members, asking for donations. A screenshot of the post has also been posted on the platform.

"TUMA Chochote uko nacho kwa hii number 0729481197 tusimame na familia ya Mzee mwai kibaki...na mungu atawabariki," the post reads in Kiswahili.

This translates as: "Send anything you have to this number 0729481197. Let's stand with the family of Mzee Mwai Kibaki ... and God bless you." The post includes a photo of Kibaki.

But is the fundraiser for his family legit?

We checked.

No announcement of fundraiser by government or family

There has been no announcement of the fundraiser from the government. The president has said there will be a state funeral for Kibaki, at the government's expense. All former presidents in Kenya are entitled to a state funeral.

We attempted to send a small amount to the number in the Facebook post to identify its owner on the M-Pesa mobile money platform.

The line is registered to "Zakary Wekesa", not a known relative of the ex-president. The family spoke through Kibaki's eldest son Jimmy Kibaki, and he didn't make any announcement of a fundraiser.

