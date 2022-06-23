Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Israeli-Based Agro-Tech Company to Deliver a C$400,000 Smart Irrigation Project in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Water Ways Technologies Inc., a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces that it has received a new purchase order to install a 50 Hectares smart turnkey irrigation project of vegetables, mainly green peas, in Ethiopia. The project is expected to be delivered and installed during Q3 of 2022. The total value of the order is approximately C$400,000. The order is a repeat order from an existing Ethiopian client. The Company expects to recognize revenues from the project during Q3 of 2022.

Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased to receive a new order from Ethiopia. Due to the civil unrest in Ethiopia, there were many difficulties in conducting business in the region and I hope that with this order we are returning to normal course of business." Dispatch