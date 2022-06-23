Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Israeli-Based Agro-Tech Company to Deliver a C$400,000 Smart Irrigation Project in Ethiopia

15 June 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Water Ways Technologies Inc., a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces that it has received a new purchase order to install a 50 Hectares smart turnkey irrigation project of vegetables, mainly green peas, in Ethiopia. The project is expected to be delivered and installed during Q3 of 2022. The total value of the order is approximately C$400,000. The order is a repeat order from an existing Ethiopian client. The Company expects to recognize revenues from the project during Q3 of 2022.

Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am pleased to receive a new order from Ethiopia. Due to the civil unrest in Ethiopia, there were many difficulties in conducting business in the region and I hope that with this order we are returning to normal course of business." Dispatch

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X