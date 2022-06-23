Namibia: Agriculture Ministry, Agronomic Board Staff Receive Training On Crop Yield Estimation

23 June 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The University of Namibia (UNAM) conducted a training workshop on crop yield estimation for technical staff from the Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform.

The workshop was held at the Katima Mulilo Campus in the Zambezi Region earlier this month to equip field staff with scientific methods and practical skills for forecasting the yields of common cereal and vegetable crops cultivated in the region.

UNAM said that during the 4-day training, a total of 14 participants were taught key concepts and methods of crop yield estimation.

"Topics covered included, relevance and use of statistics in crop production, sampling techniques, sampling and estimation methods for crop statistics, methods for measuring crop area, methods for measuring crop yield, area and yield estimation," added the University.

UNAM stated that yield estimations are critical for NAB's ineffective border control, import and export management, and ensuring food availability in the country.

"The participants also had ample time to practice some of these procedures under farm field conditions where practical challenges were clarified to increase comprehension and competence," emphasised.

The participants also narrated that it was always a challenge for them to quantitatively forecast local crop yields due to the lack of technical capacity, while workshop facilitators on the other hand indicated that the University has recently received numerous requests for technical training services on crop production, experimental design, data collection, and agricultural survey studies.

Furthermore, the facilitators said that the training was very successful and expressed appreciation to the trainees for their active participation as well as to the farmers who volunteered to offer their crop fields for practical activities.

The workshop was facilitated by Dr. Simon K. Awala an Agronomist from the Department of Crop Production and Agricultural Technologies and Kudakwashe Hove a Biostatistician from the Department of Wildlife Management and Tourism at UNAM.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X