Namibia: Geingob to Have Meeting With Prince Charles

President Hage Geingob is set to have meetings with Charles, the Prince of Wales, the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and the deputy president of Tanzania, Philip Mpango, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Geingob's trip to Rwanda follows his attendance at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

The president will also be lobbying for the green energy sector, and will therefore meet with potential investors.

United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson will hand over the role of chair-in-office of the Commonwealth to the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame at the CHOGM.

This despite 24 organisations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, writing an open letter to the Commonwealth heads of government to ask them to speak out on Rwanda's human rights record.

This year's CHOGM's theme is 'Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', which includes protecting natural resources and increasing trade.