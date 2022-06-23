Nigeria: Amotekun Arrests Suspected Killers of Catholic Church Worshippers in Ondo

23 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the suspected killers of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state have been arrested.

Adeleye who made the remarks in Akure the state capital said the vehicle and of some weapons used by the suspected killers have been recovered by the security outfit.

His words: "We have arrested a number of those who perpetrated evil at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

"We have also recovered the vehicle they used last after the deadly operation. We have also recovered some of their weapons."

" They came on motorcycles and hijacked a Golf vehicle."

" We have successfully recovered the vehicle and will soon arrest all the killers"

