Liberia: NPA Wins Intra-Governmental Football Tournament

Monrovia — The National Port Authority (NPA) clinched the football category of the Intra-governmental tournament following a 3-1 win over Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) at the practice pitch of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

NPA went ahead midway through the first half before LRA levelled proceedings from the spot to end the first all square.

But Bill Twehway's boys came from the interval stronger to reclaimed the lead after a dominant spree which resulted the tax collectors to score an own goal.

NPA continued to find holes in the LRA's defense, creating couple of chances before scoring to dash the eagerness of LRA Commissioner GeneralThomas Doe-Nah and supporters' hope of securing a equalizer to win the championship in frantic fashion.

NPA also won the kickball category and their prizes were well received during presentation ceremony of this year's edition of the tournament.

The event which is annually organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports was colourful, with her partner, Liberia International Ship Corporate Registry (LISCR), presenting winners of each of the categories (football, kickball, volleyball and basketball) with the respective trophies and individual awards.

Abraham Avi Zaidenberg, the CEO of LISCR made the various trophies available through LISCR for each category winners.

Mr. Zaidenberg presented consignment of trophies and medals valued US$6,000 to the host of the tournament in May of this year.