Liberia: Press Union of Liberia Expresses Regrets Over the Death of Mrs. Roseline K. Toweh

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia is shocked by the unfortunate and sudden passing of a respected member of its self-regulatory body, the National Media Council, Mrs. Roseline K. Toweh.

Madam Toweh was pronounced dead at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital on Saturday, June 18, 2022 and her remains have since been deposited at the Samuel Striker Funeral Parlors in Sinkor.

The late Mrs. Roseline Toweh served on the National Media Council of the Press Union of Liberia from April 16, 2017 up to her demise on June 18, 2022. The Union is sadden over the death of Mrs. Toweh.

The deceased served the National Media Council of the Press Union of Liberia with great dedication and commitment. Mrs. Toweh, a passionate civil society voice served the self-regulatory body of the PUL dutifully pushing for adherence to standards in the Journalism community in Liberia.

Mrs. Roseline Toweh worked alongside Rev. Emmanuel Bowier and Mrs. Ruth Caesar on the list of permanent individuals who inaugurated the National Media Council.

Toweh was part of the Media Council's last mediatory hearing at the Headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia on Friday 17th June 2022 between The Cummings Africa Foundation and The Independent Newspaper.

The Union described the death of Madam Toweh, as a reduction in the number of frame advocates in Liberia and an irreparable loss to the Women Movement in Liberia, the Human Rights Community, and the Journalism Community in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is kindly asking all media houses throughout the country to honor Mrs. Roseline Toweh in their publications and observe sixty seconds of silence during the start of prime time talk shows.