Ghana: Motor Insurance Database Records Over 3 Million Vehicles - Dr Ofori

Dr Justice Ofori, the Commissioner of Insurance of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Dr Justice Oforihas disclosed that the Motor Insurance Database (MID) which was introduced in January 2020 has recorded 3,005,283 vehicles so far on the portal.

The portal is a repository of validly insured vehicles in the country.

He made this disclosure when he led the various NIC regional offices to present an undisclosed quantity of reflectors to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for purposes of visibility.

These reflectors are meant to aid the Police in their enforcement with the view to reducing the worrying carnage on our roads.

The Police MTTD statistics indicated that for the period January to February 2022, 469 deaths were recorded and these figures are depressing.

The regions that benefitted from this gesture of the NIC included the Central, Western North, Ashanti and Bono Regions. The Commissioner used the opportunity to thank the MTTD for its unwavering support for the NIC's mandate towards public education.

He indicated that the deployment of the MIDhad significantly helped in getting rid of miscreants perpetrating the phenomenon of dealing in fake insurance policies from the system, though there was still more work to be done.

In the Central Region, DrOfori joined forces with the officers as they hit the roads to educate and sensitise motorists and commuters on the need for them to ensure that vehicles plying our roads have valid motor insurances by dialing short code *920*57# for verification.

The Commissioner encouraged the Police and the NIC Regional Managers in their specific jurisdictions to continuously collaborate in intensifying the public education drive on insurance.

In the Ashanti Region, DrJustice Ofori led the Compensation Fund Committee to provide education to the general public on what to do in the event of being involved in accidents with vehicles carrying fake insurances.

In a related development, the Commissioner also engaged representatives of all insurance entities in the Ashanti Region.

During the interactions, he shared with them developments in the insurance industry that would inure to the benefit of all especially policyholders. He admonished them to exhibit the highest level of professionalism with the view to engender trust and confidence among members of the insuring public.