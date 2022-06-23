Ghana: Second Batch of Muslim Pilgrims Leave Tamale for Hajj

Second batch of 433 of Muslim pilgrims have left early hours of Tuesday from the Tamale International Airport (TIA) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Islamic spiritual duties.

The first batch has since arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to start the sacred Islamic activities

Four batches are expected to be flown direct from the Tamale International Airport(TIA) to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The pilgrims were airlifted by a Saudi commercial airline, Airbus A 330-900

It's been two years now that pilgrims could not go to Saudi to perform the Islamic spiritual duties due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year about 1,300 are expected to be airlifted from the five regions of the north to the Holy Land.

The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye, addressing the media said the number for this year's Hajj has been reduced tremendously.

He explained that the reduction in number was as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Quaye said the initial number was 6,700 across the country but had been reduce to 3000 due to the COVID-19.

The chairman said, this year's Hajjhad been possible because the directives they gave them has been fulfilled.

He said all pilgrims took the two jabs of COVID-19 vaccines before they undertook the holy journey.

SheikhQuaye told the pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He told them to be discipline and be law abiding throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He added that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that their safety was assured.

SheikhQuaye recommended the local organisers for the good work done.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr AlhassanShaniSayibu, advised the pilgrims to follow the laid down procedures of the Saudi Arabia authorities.

He told them to pray for blessings of Ghana and Dagbon as a whole.

He said, we still need prayers for peace in Dagbon and development to come to the area, and urged them to pray for more peace in Dagbon.