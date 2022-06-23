Ghana: Hearts, Partners Call On GFA

A delegation from Accra Hearts of Oak SC and their partners from Cincinnati and Hofeinham, have called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Accra.

It will be recalled that Accra Hearts of Oak SC, in October 2021, announced a partnership dubbed the 'Common Value Club Alliance' between the club, Major League Soccer outfit Cincinnati and German Bundesliga side Hoffeinham.

The purpose of yesterday's meeting was to formally introduce officials involved in the partnership to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

The delegation was led by the Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, accompanied by Board Member, Vincent Odotei Sowah, Chief Commercial Officer, Francis Afulani, Mike Mossel, Stephan Wagner and Tony Mamodaly.

The delegation was received by the FA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq).

Speaking on behalf of Accra Hearts and partners, Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV said the partnership is focused on exploring various areas of football development including knowledge sharing, talent development, corporate social responsibility and joint development.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr Okraku said one of the key areas of developmental focus of the GFA was to build a strong foundation for the game and he was happy that the clubs were focused on same.

He expressed delight with the initiative taken by Hearts and emphasized the need for capacity building to improve the game.

He wished them well and expressed the hope that other clubs will follow the examples, stating that "when the Ghanaian clubs do well, the Association would do well."

The 'Common Value Club Alliance' is a first of its kind with clubs from Africa, Europe and America coming together to share expertise, focusing on education, technical know-how, impact and sustainability. -GFA