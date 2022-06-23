South Africa: The Full Zondo Has Landed - Now Comes the Really Hard Part

analysis

As our country's political elites start to scour through the recommendations of the Zondo Commission's final report, and try to work out how it will affect them, it is an important moment to ask if its recommendations will be accepted and implemented at all.

It is almost certain that in the short term there will be much contestation, legal and otherwise, around the findings. (It is important to remember here that the legal challenges to Zondo's findings will not stop the incoming NPA investigations - they are separate processes - Ed) But in the longer term, the much more important question may be what is implemented and what is not. In short, the question becomes: Will this report really lead to a real change in our country, and in our politics?

Considering what appears to be a growing fracturing of our politics (some would call it breaking apart), it is likely that the really important parts of the report will not be implemented, that those in power, or who will ascend to power, will seek not to go to jail for what they've done to people and state of South Africa.

However, it is also possible that another course is...