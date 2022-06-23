South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Consider the Zondo Commission Report in Its Totality

press release

The Presidency has noted several media enquiries about observations by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in relation to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the final part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture, Fraud and Corruption in the Public Sector Including Organs of State.

As Chairperson of the Commission, Chief Justice Zondo made certain observations on decisions made and actions taken by President Ramaphosa while Deputy President of the country.

President Ramaphosa appeared before the Commission on 11 and 12 August 2021 to give evidence in his capacity as President of the Republic. He had given evidence in April 2021 in his role as President of the African National Congress.

As part of his evidence and in his written submission, the President outlined in detail the options he had considered as Deputy President in response to emerging evidence of state capture, and the efforts he has led as President to stop the abuse of public resources and rebuild key institutions.

The President has committed to consider the Commission's report in its totality and to present a comprehensive response and implementation plan to Parliament.

The Presidency will therefore not respond at this stage to specific aspects of the Commission's findings and recommendations.