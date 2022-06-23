Kenya: Igathe Says 'Unique' Campaign Style Celebrates Blue Collar Jobs

23 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Amos Makokha

Nairobi — Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on the Azimio-One Kenya ticket Polycarp Igathe says his unique campaign style is aimed at celebrating 'blue collar' jobs and not to put undue focus on himself.

Speaking during an engagement with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Igathe stated that the conversation in the country should change from what needs to be done to who will do it.

He noted that his interaction with the public in washing toilet, washing cars is to show that a leader is a servant of the people.

"A leader should offer solutions and not complain about the problems," he stated.

More to follow... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X