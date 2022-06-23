Kenya: KCAA Assembles ATC Team to Guide Helicopters Around Around Restricted WRC Airspace

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has set up an Air Traffic Control and Flight Information Service Desk to guide over fifteen helicopters around the restricted airspace at 2022 World Rally Championship (WRC) in Naivasha this weekend.

A three-member ATC team will coordinate VIP, TV and MEDEVAC flights in and out of the restricted airspace, KCAA said in a statement on Thursday.

"KCAA has a dedicated Air Traffic Control and Flight Information Service Desk at the WRC Safari Rally service park manned by Three (3) well versed Air Traffic Controllers. We have also promulgated a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that establishes a Temporary restricted area and developed operating procedures in conjunction with rally organizers which will remain in force till Sunday 26th June 2022," KCAA Director General, Emile Arao, said.

KCAA said MEDEVAC flights will be coordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC).

He said several aircraft will be engaged in ferrying VIPs, journalists covering the rally and Medical Evacuation teams among others.

The DG advised members of the public attending the rally to adhere to safety protocols by keeping off areas assigned as aircraft landing sites.

"Members of the public are urged to keep a safe distance from aircraft that are taking off or landing during this period," Arao said.