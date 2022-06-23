Kenya: Corruption in Nairobi County Should Be Declared a State of Emergency - Igathe

23 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state of emergency in Nairobi.

Igathe while meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) stated that there is need to raise alarm against the vice and indicated that the county is riddled with corruption to the extent that it is now reeking.

"Nairobi is captured by cartels and organized criminals. Nairobi is a big organized criminal field of cartels... ... Am proposing something ballistic that we activate Chapter 4 of the constitution and part 4 that we declare corruption a state emergency," he said.

"The constitution allows the President of the country together with the governor to speak and declare a state of emergency. Let's call the state of emergency on corruption in the city county of Nairobi."

The Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful mentioned that the war against graft can only be won if the vice is tamed in Nairobi fight against corruption.

"The life of Kenyan nation is today threatened not by war or natural disaster but by corruption in Nairobi City County," Igathe stated.

Igathe urged the electoral to vote in leaders in the city county with a genuine strategy to fight corruption in the country.

"If you bring somebody with questionable documents, somebody of ineligible capabilities, a party of aggregation of cartoons and charlatans, thieves and drug addicts, corrupt people then don't blame anyone else," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X