Kenya: How We Run Race More Important Than Results, President Kenyatta Tells Politicians

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the August 9 polls.

Speaking Thursday during the official flagging off of the 6th leg of the 2022 World Rally Championship at KICC, the Head of State said that the event is a reminder to Kenyans and politicians that "Competition is not enmity."

His remarks come at a time of intensified campaigns in the country as different political parties seek to clinch different electoral seats during the August 9 exercise, which will mark the end of his 10-year-tenure at the helm.

President Kenyatta emphasized the need for politicians to uphold the country's values while running for office.

"That we can strive against each other but accept the outcomes with dignity and with grace. Indeed, it underscores the key principle that all of us need to cherish. And that is how we run the race, is more important than the result since a win by any means necessary is contrary to our values," he said.

The statement by Kenyatta comes amidst several comments by politicians from different quarters who have challenged each other to commit to the outcome of the hotly contested presidential election pitying Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Deputy president William Ruto, Roots Party flagbearer George Wajackoyah, and Agano Party candidate David Waihiga.

On March 17, Deputy President William Ruto told his competitors to stop giving conditions under which they will accept the outcome of the August Elections.

In an apparent reference to his closest political rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Odinga, Ruto said politicians should stop taking elections as a matter of life and death and desist from using the word 'if' in their commitment to accept results.

"They are yet to do it. I have listened to them carefully and they keep saying they will accept the outcomes of the elections if; but you know you don't say that you will accept the results but if it is not the way you thought, you will organize demonstrations, you will swear yourself in or do this and that," Ruto said.

"We need to be very clear on that. I am giving you my commitment that I will accept the outcome of election whichever way it goes."