Liberia: PPCC Calls for Professionalized Public Procurement System

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) with support from UNDP has begun a two-day training to strengthen private sector engagement management that would enable suppliers to increase their participation in the public procurement tendering process and foster competition.

The training is taking place at a local entertainment center in Airfield, Monrovia.

It is part of the PPCC's capacity-building interventions and third invitation extended to the private sector aimed at improving business standards of investors who are key partners in the procurement journey of Liberia.

The exercise is also key to helping private sectors to increase their investments portfolio and enhance effectiveness and efficiency in public procurement.

Delivering a special remark at the start of the training on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Executive Director Attorney Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo said, PPCC will continue to champion the cause for a professionalized public procurement system with a view of strengthening institutional private sector investment capacity within the procurement sector.

"The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission envisions providing this training to help all private sector investors understand the need of upgrading their business standards and improve their investments portfolio", Director Kowo said.

She challenged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the standards of their businesses and increase their investment portfolios.

Held under the theme: Increasing participation of private sector businesses in public procurement tendering to foster competition", the training runs from June 22-23.

Three key international partners, namely; USAID, European Union, and African Development Bank (AfDB) have all reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the procurement sector of the country.