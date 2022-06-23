Liberia: PPCC Calls for Professionalized Public Procurement System

23 June 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) with support from UNDP has begun a two-day training to strengthen private sector engagement management that would enable suppliers to increase their participation in the public procurement tendering process and foster competition.

The training is taking place at a local entertainment center in Airfield, Monrovia.

It is part of the PPCC's capacity-building interventions and third invitation extended to the private sector aimed at improving business standards of investors who are key partners in the procurement journey of Liberia.

The exercise is also key to helping private sectors to increase their investments portfolio and enhance effectiveness and efficiency in public procurement.

Delivering a special remark at the start of the training on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Executive Director Attorney Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo said, PPCC will continue to champion the cause for a professionalized public procurement system with a view of strengthening institutional private sector investment capacity within the procurement sector.

"The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission envisions providing this training to help all private sector investors understand the need of upgrading their business standards and improve their investments portfolio", Director Kowo said.

She challenged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade the standards of their businesses and increase their investment portfolios.

Held under the theme: Increasing participation of private sector businesses in public procurement tendering to foster competition", the training runs from June 22-23.

Three key international partners, namely; USAID, European Union, and African Development Bank (AfDB) have all reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the procurement sector of the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X