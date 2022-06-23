Somalia: Danab Forces Kill Two Militants and Capture Four Alive Near Kismayo

23 June 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's special commandos DANAB along with with the Jubaland Security Forces have carried out a planned army operation near Kismayo port city on Thursday.

The elite troops swept into Berhani, Qudus, Dharkeyn-urur, and Barjella areas west of Kismayo, engaging in a gunfight with Al-Shabaab that left two militants dead.

Army officials confirmed that four other Al-Shabaab members were detained and taken into custody in Kismayo city.

During the raid, the allied Forces seized the weapons used by the terrorists and destroyed two vehicles belonging to the terrorists.

