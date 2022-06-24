Nigeria: Ekweremadu, Wife Denied Bail, to Remain in Police Custody Till July 7

Against the backdrop of alleged attempted organ harvesting, former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice have been denied bail by an Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in the United Kingdom.

Vanguard had earlier reported how the Metropolitan Police arrested the Nigerian couple.

While the court declined the bail of Ekweremadu and his wife, it ordered that the former Enugu lawmaker be remanded in Police custody till July 7.

The Metropolitan Police had in a statement confirming the arrest, said the duo were charged to court on Thursday following an investigation by the police' specialist crime team.

According to the Police statement, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

The statement reads, "Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

"They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later today."

"A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support."

Ekweremadu and the wife both appeared at Uxbridge Magistrate Court on charges relating to the conspiracy of human trafficking for organ harvesting.

The alleged victim, in this case, is a homeless 15-year-old boy who was brought to the U.K. by Mr and Mrs Ekweremadu off the streets of Lagos State South-West Nigeria.