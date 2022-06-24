Kenya: Family Bank's Sh30 Million Program Benefits Female Plumbers, Painters

Nairobi — Nearly 200 vulnerable young women and adolescent girls have benefitted from Shs 30 million partnership between Family Group Foundation and the USAID Tumikia Mtoto Project which is aimed at enhancing their employability, income, and livelihoods.

Under the program which sought to equip women with vocational and technical skills, women aged 18-24 have completed training in plumbing, electrical, and painting.

Edward Karani, Director for Infrastructure Development, Technology, and Innovation at the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) reiterated the role technical and vocational skills play in creating opportunities for self-employment.

" I commend Family Bank and USAID through World Vision Kenya for joining hands to empower the lives of these young women," he said during the graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries.

The initiative also provides labor market linkages to those who have completed the program, while 100 young women are being commissioned to join the next cohort.

Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi said the institution is focused on reducing the gender gap in financial inclusion which according to a report by the African Women's Development Fund, it is estimated at USD 42 billion for women in Africa.

"As a Bank, we are instrumental in accelerating sustainable investment themes, and the co-creation of this intervention is critical to us. We want to not only empower the young women but enable them to empower others as we drive financial inclusion and sustainability. Through these skillsets, we are enabling these young women to set up businesses and build strong entrepreneurial skills," she said.

US Embassy Deputy Ambassador Chargé d'affaires Eric Watnik said "We are all proud and hopeful as they step out into the world, ready to make a difference in their lives, and the lives of their families."