Kenya: Mwaure Wants EACC, KRA, IG to Probe Source of Azimio, Kenya Kwanza Campaign Funds

Nairobi — Agano Party presidential flag bearer David Waihiga Mwaure now wants the Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Inspector General of Police to investigate the source of campaign funds being used by the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio Coalitions.

Mwaure said Thursday that Kenyans have a right to know where politicians particularly presidential candidates obtain the huge sums of money being witnessed on their campaign trail at the time of increased cost of living.

"At a time when Kenyans are facing dire economic hardships, Kenyans need to be told if this is money from various scandals that took place when my competitors were and have been in Government or whether this is part of the Kenya Shillings Fifteen (15) Trillion, being wealth of Kenyans illegally stashed abroad, or worse still this is money from drug barons and interest groups that will later capture Kenya for payback," Mwaure said.

The Agano Presidential flagbearer further pledged to deal with the endemic graft in the country and pledged to return all the money hidden abroad.

"I am running for presidency be the president who will slay the dragon of corruption and scandals and return our money illegally detained and stashed abroad, back," he said.

He further called on the Inspector General of Police and all government ministries and agencies to crackdown on impunity in their ranks for the sake of Kenyans.

The Agano candidate will be battling it out with Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, United Democratic Alliance candidate William Ruto and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Candidate Raila Odinga during August 9 polls in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term in office.