Kenya: Nairobi Comes to a Standstill as Preisdent Kenyatta Flags Off WRC Safari Rally

23 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Nairobi City came to a standstill on Thursday with several major city roads closed out as President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flagged off the WRC Safari Rally at the KICC Grounds.

Roads around KICC as well as those leading to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani were closed out for most parts of the morning as drivers were flagged off and then headed to the Super Special Stage.

Fans lined up in most streets catching a glimpse of the heavy World Rally Championship Hybrid machines which are racing in Africa for the first time ever.

