Nigeria-Miami Flight 'Coming Soon' As FAAN, U.S. County Forge Pact

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has hosted a 40-man delegation from Miami-Dade County in the United States to explore partnership opportunities in areas of airport infrastructure and tourism development.

The Miami-County Business Development Mission also met with stakeholders in other sectors of the economy at the business forum facilitated by FAAN as part of its drive to expand revenue sources.

And to facilitate trade and tourism between the two countries, the stakeholders are exploring the possibility of a direct flight service between both countries.

In addition, FAAN expressed its commitment to revitalise the exchange programme between it and the Miami Airport.

Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said the partnership aligns with FAAN's drive to explore new revenue sources.

Represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts, Mrs. Nike Aboderin, the MD said, "FAAN has in a number of ways explored non-aeronautical modes of revenue generation and is consistently seeking new avenues for expansion instead of depending mainly on aeronautical sources of revenue.

"It is on this premise that we have in this gathering distinguished ladies and gentlemen from various sectors of the Nigerian Economy who have come to exchange business ideas and explore prospects of expansion as well as seek ways of collaboration in the course of this business meeting with our delegates from Miami-Dade County."

Also speaking, the Director of Human Resources and Administration of FAAN, Mr. Norris Anozie, said the authority would bring back the exchange programme between FAAN and Miami-Dade Airport.

"We are happy they came and established a relationship and we hope this would help grow our own facilities and passengers as part of the visit is to expand tourism and the transportation," he said.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner (County 2), Honorable Jean Monestine, said, "The most important thing is that we come here to establish new relationship with the people of Nigeria to encourage them to visit Miami as a tourist and to engage in commercial and trade by using our airport and seaport so that the economies of our respective communities can be furthered and that is exactly why we are here with representative of our airport, representative of our seaport and representative of our tourism bureau and some members of our business community."

Director, Terminal Operations Division for the Miami- Dade Airport Department, Rupen Philloura said the direct flight connection between Nigeria and Miami-Dade is critical to boost trades in addition to linking passengers to North America and Latin America as well as the Caribbean markets.