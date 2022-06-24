Nigeria: Int'l Widows Day 2022 - Stop Accusing Widows As Witches, Group Begs Nigeria, Other Africans

23 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

As the world marks International Widows Day 2022, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches, AfAW has urged African governments to draws the attention to the plight of widows, who are accused and persecuted for witchcraft.

AfAW appealed to African governments to take urgent steps to empower widows, ensure their full human rights, and provide them with pensions and social protection.

It said government should address socioeconomic conditions that make women, and widows prone to witchcraft accusations and witch persecutions.

AfAW director, Dr Leo Igwe revealed this in an interview with Vanguard to mark International Widows Day 2022 on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022.

He said, "Witchcraft accusations have a female face in Africa. The accused are predominantly elderly women, or widows. Witchcraft accusers usually target persons in weak socio-political positions, and widows populate this segment of the society.

"When women lose their husbands, they become vulnerable and prone to being accused and persecuted for witchcraft. There have been cases where widows have been accused and subsequently attacked and killed in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia, etc.

"Widows are likely to suffer witchcraft accusations, and witch persecution because they are often seen as financial dependents, unresourceful and unproductive especially when they are elderly. This is the reason why the theme of this year's International Widows Day, "Sustainable Solutions for Widows Financial Independence", is quite relevant.

"When women lose their husbands, their financial position weakens, and their income diminishes. In many cases, witchcraft accusation provides a pretext to deny widows family inheritance, and dispossess them of the land and other estates. Widows become vulnerable. They are considered an economic burden to the children and other relatives. In a weak financial position, widows are unable to defend themselves and resist witchcraft accusations and witch persecution."

When asked if there is an organization that can give accurate figures of the affected widows in Africa, Igwe said, "No organisation that I know has focused and widow victims. They used to focus on elderly women.

Thousands of widows are accused, banished, attacked or killed every year across Africa. In Ghana, these widows take refuge at the so called witch camps in Northern Ghana."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X