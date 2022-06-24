Nigeria: Fresh Twist in Ekweremadu's Case As Visa Letter Emerges

23 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

After former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice were denied bail by an Uxbridge Magistrates' Court in the United Kingdom, a letter by the senator requesting a British visa for a 15-year-old organ donor for his daughter, has emerged.

Dated 28 December 2021, the letter stated that the said boy will be donating a kidney to his daughter Sonia.

The document reads partly, "David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London and I will be providing the necessary funding."

Although the visa letter also revealed the identity of Ekweremadu's kidney donor, the age of the would-be-donor has raised dust in the public domain.

The Metropolitan Police, according to reports, had begun investigating the case in May this year, before Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were arrested, along with the boy-donor at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

The kidney procedures were billed to be carried out at the Royal Free Hospital London.

But, police were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery laws last month.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X