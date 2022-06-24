Rwanda: Boris Johnson Arrives in Rwanda for Chogm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds on Thursday morning arrived in Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM).

Following his arrival, he met with President Paul Kagame where the two leaders held talks on existing partnerships between Rwanda and the UK, including the recent Migration and Economic Development Partnerships.

Johnson is also expected to attend the closing of the Commonwealth Business Forum, which is happening at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.

Besides CHOGM, the Prime Minister will be looking forward to seeing the country that will receive the Migrants from the UK, according to British media.

According to the BBC, Johnson said his visit will help him see the country with which Britain had an important economic and migration partnership.

He says it's an opportunity for him to come to Rwanda before the people his government plan to send here whose first flight was halted on last minute last week by the European Court of Human Rights.

Announcing on his Twitter handle Johnson said he was in Rwanda to work with other leaders to address global challenges, from hunger to climate change, and to turbocharge trade with some of the world's most dynamic economies.

Johnson arrived in Rwanda after Charles, the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall had arrived a day before for the Commonwealth heads of Government meeting in Rwanda that is expected to end on June 26.

The United Kingdom is the current chair-in-office of the 54-nation bloc and will be handing over to Rwanda at the end of the Kigali meeting.