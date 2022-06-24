Rwanda: President Kagame Receives UK Premier Boris Johnson

23 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame has, on June 23, received Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

According to the Office of the President, the two leaders held talks on existing partnerships between Rwanda and the UK, including the recent Migration and Economic Development partnership.

The partnership concerns relocating all migrants and asylum seekers, who illegally arrived in the UK from January 1, 2022, to Rwanda where they will benefit from investments in personal development and employment.

Happening for the first time in Rwanda, CHOGM convened different dignitaries in the Commonwealth family of 54 countries with more than 5000 delegates.

The Premier convenes along with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Rwanda on the occasion of the official opening of the high-level meeting.

Held under a theme: "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming," the heads of governments will assess different challenges in the Commonwealth and chart a way forward for political, social, and economic solutions for member countries.

