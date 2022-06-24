Rwanda, Bangladesh to Champion Promotion of Mental Health

The governments of Rwanda and Bangladesh have committed to champion the promotion of mental health among commonwealth member countries.

The commitment was made in the Kigali-Dhaka Compact on Mental Health that was signed by foreign ministers of the two countries, during a CHOGM side event held in Kigali under the theme; "Rethinking mental health: A Commonwealth call to support, care and transform."

Participants to this event that took place on Wednesday, June 22, agreed to mobilise a Commonwealth-wide awareness campaign and policy interventions in tackling Mental Health challenges and noting the fact that near to one fourth of the Commonwealth countries are yet to develop a mental health policy.

The compact's commitments to be acted on across Commonwealth countries are: Ensuring inclusion of mental health policies in Commonwealth countries, mobilizing Mental Health Funding, launching of a targeted campaign for children, adolescent and youth, challenging stigma and discrimination, empowering people, and advancing data, innovation, and science in addressing mental health challenges.

At the event, First Lady of Rwanda Jeannette Kagame said that poor mental health costs the world economy an estimated 2.5 trillion USD every year.

"This hemorrhage of resources, this costly human tragedy, makes one thing clear: mental health is the bedrock upon which the welfare of our communities lies. We cannot allow this foundation to crack, without us joining forces, to solder it," she added.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Dr Abdul Momen in his speech mentioned that rethinking mental health and addressing social stigma against persons affected by mental health disorder has been a personal and national campaign led by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, under which Bangladesh has enacted mental health act 2018 and national mental health strategic plan 2020 just over the past three years. Accordingly Bangladesh would continue to champion mental health at the Commonwealth, WHO and other international forums.

Foreign minister Vincent Biruta noted that Rwanda reinforced its mental health provision following heavy disorders that emerged after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and reiterated the need of adequate deployment of resources for proper treatment of mental health illnesses among youths.

"With mental health disproportionately affecting our youth, globally, it is our duty to ensure that we properly address its challenges and provide all the needed support to ensure a bright future for our youth and hence our nations," Biruta said.