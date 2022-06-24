Rwanda: Div2 League - Rwamagana Close in on Return to Topflight League

23 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwamagana City have taken a giant step closer to a return to the Rwanda Premier League following a 2-0 win over Interforce in the first-leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday.

The Eastern Province-based side, who were relegated to the second division six years ago, beat Interforce through goals from Joshua Mbanza in the 39th minute and Jean Pierre Muganuza in the 71st minute.

The side that will win over two legs, will join Sunrise as the second team to earn promotion to the topflight league for the 2022/23 season.

Sunrise secured a quick return to the first division league after making light work of Vision FC with a 4-1 aggregate victory in the second division semifinal playoffs last week.

