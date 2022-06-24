Rwanda: Canada to Set Up High Commission in Kigali

Canada is set to establish a high commission in Rwanda as part of its efforts to scale up the country's diplomatic presence around the world, said the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly.

She announced the development shortly after the arrival of the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which is underway in Kigali.

"We believe that more than ever, Canada's voice needs to be heard, and to do that, we need to have more resources and more boots on the ground," she told reporters on Wednesday, June 22.

"And it is a pleasure for me to announce that we will be opening an embassy for the first time here in Kigali, and we will have an ambassador working also from here," she announced.

Joly also disclosed that her country will appoint a new ambassador for the African Union, who will be based in Addis Ababa.

The move, according to her, is the first step in making sure Canada gets a stronger diplomatic presence in the world.

"We believe that this is actually the best moment to do so because these global challenges must be dealt with, and diplomats need to be at the table negotiating and finding solutions," she noted.

The Canadian Prime Minister's plane touched down on Wednesday night in Kigali, where he will gather with other heads of government from the other 53 countries of the Commonwealth, on Thursday, June 23.

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are also scheduled to attend the gathering.