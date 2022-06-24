Rwanda: Museveni to Attend CHOGM in Kigali

23 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, has announced that he is traveling to Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Via his official Twitter page, he posted on June 23, a picture of himself boarding a military helicopter, with captions:

"Heading for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda."

He is joining a number of other heads of government that are set to be in Kigali for the same meeting.

According to information from the government of Rwanda, up to 35 Heads of Government confirmed that they will be coming to Kigali CHOGM.

They are among the 5000 delegates who have attended the meeting that kicked off on Sunday, June 19.

