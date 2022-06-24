Nigeria: Buhari Debunks 3rd Term Agenda, Says 'The Person Who Tried It Didn't End Well'

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Great Britain where he again reiterated his resolve to respect the maximum term limit in the Nigerian Constitution.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said the meeting was held on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

The presidential aide said the UK PM, obviously not quite familiar with Nigeria's maximum two terms limit, had asked if President Buhari would run for office again.

Responding to Johnson's question, the Nigerian leader said:

"Another term for me? No! The first person who tried it didn't end very well."

On the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, not being allowed to see his lawyers privately, the president dispelled such insinuation.

He said the detained separatist was being given every opportunity under the law "to justify all the uncomplimentary things he had been saying against Nigeria in Britain.

"He felt very safe in Britain, and said awful things against Nigeria.

"We eventually got him when he stepped out of the United Kingdom, and we sent him to court.

"Let him defend all that he has said there. His lawyers have access to him. Remember he jumped bail before, how are we sure he won't do it again, if he's admitted to bail?"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the keenness expressed by the PM to help Nigeria in the area of security, the president said helping to stabilise Libya could be an initial good step.

He said the fall of Muammar Gadaffi after 42 years in power had unleashed armed guards on countries in the Sahel, "and they are causing havoc everywhere, as the only thing they know how to do is to shoot guns."

On Boko Haram insurgency, Buhari said there was serious effort to educate the people on the fact that only an unserious person could kill innocent people, "and say Allah Akbar (God is Great). God is justice.

"You can't take innocent souls, and ascribe it to God. And the education process is working, the people now understand Boko Haram as anti-God, and not about religion."

Johnson said he was delighted about the good news on trade between the two countries, adding that the UK was further reducing tariffs on some goods going to Nigeria.

He described the relationship between the countries as "very strong attachment".

He added: "I just want to be sure that we are doing enough. It's a massive partnership for us, and we need to capitalize on it."

The Prime Minister offered condolences on some recent attacks in Nigeria, particularly on churches.