Rwanda: Boris Johnson Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has paid tribute to the victims of 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, describing the events as "utterly shocking".

On Thursday, June 23, Johnson visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial which is the final resting place of more than 250,000 Tutsi who were killed during the genocide.

"It has been utterly shocking to see these images, and so many physical memorials, of the appalling and inexplicable genocide against the Tutsis," read his message in the visitors' book.

"We must do everything we can to ensure that human hearts never again are allowed to breed such hatred."

The 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda lasted for 100 days and claimed over a million lives.

Prior to his visit at the memorial, he had held discussions with President Kagame which focused on existing partnerships between Rwanda and the UK, including the recent Migration and Economic Development partnership.

The head of the UK government is in Rwanda to grace the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting alongside other heads of government.

Happening for the first time in Rwanda, CHOGM has brought together different dignitaries in the Commonwealth family of 54 countries with more than 5,000 delegates.