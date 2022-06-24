Rwanda: Boris Johnson Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

23 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has paid tribute to the victims of 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, describing the events as "utterly shocking".

On Thursday, June 23, Johnson visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial which is the final resting place of more than 250,000 Tutsi who were killed during the genocide.

"It has been utterly shocking to see these images, and so many physical memorials, of the appalling and inexplicable genocide against the Tutsis," read his message in the visitors' book.

"We must do everything we can to ensure that human hearts never again are allowed to breed such hatred."

The 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda lasted for 100 days and claimed over a million lives.

Prior to his visit at the memorial, he had held discussions with President Kagame which focused on existing partnerships between Rwanda and the UK, including the recent Migration and Economic Development partnership.

The head of the UK government is in Rwanda to grace the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting alongside other heads of government.

Happening for the first time in Rwanda, CHOGM has brought together different dignitaries in the Commonwealth family of 54 countries with more than 5,000 delegates.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X