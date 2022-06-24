South Africa: Arthur Fraser - How Did He Get in There - Report Reveals Dodgy Backdoor Vetting for Spy Boss

analysis

'Striking irregularities' were revealed in the three-day vetting process of Arthur Fraser on his return as Director-General of the State Security Agency in 2016. This was revealed in the final volume of the Zondo report into the spy agency.

While Arthur Fraser had not been vetted through Special Operations Unit (SOU) head Thulani Dlomo's own off-the-books vetting gig, the new Director-General of the State Security Agency "circumvented prescribed channels and followed a flawed process," noted the final volume of the Zondo report.

Fraser's vetting should have been conducted by the Chief Directorate Internal Security (CDIS) but was done by the Chief Directorate Vetting and Security Advising (CDVA) instead.

CDVA is mandated to vet external, non-SSA members.

"This irregular use of external vetting capacity meant that the SSA officials responsible for vetting Mr Fraser were themselves vetted through the irregular parallel vetting system," said Zondo.

Fraser's vetting was completed in "less than three days with non-compliance and poor vetting practices being condoned on the purported urgency of Mr Fraser's vetting". This was discovered by Project Veza investigators.

All witnesses had confirmed that Fraser's file had been "actioned" on 3 September 2016 and completed on 6 September 2016, "too short a period...