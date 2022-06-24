South Africa: Commission Finds Bruce Koloane 'Key Figure' in Facilitating Gupta Waterkloof Landing

analysis

The touchdown of a Jet Airways chartered flight with 200 Gupta wedding guests at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013 laid bare the 'scandalous influence' that the Guptas exercised in the highest office in the country. In Part Five of the commission's report into State Capture, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo names former Chief of State Protocol, Bruce Koloane as the 'key figure' responsible for facilitating the aircraft's landing, and further notes the extreme unlikelihood that former president Jacob Zuma was not in the loop on the plans of his pals the Guptas.

In light of the evidence surveyed in the final Part Five Zondo report, the Commission has found it "difficult to accept" former President Jacob Zuma's previous claims before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, "namely that he did not know about the Waterkloof landing before it had happened."

The report's chapter on Waterkloof concludes that the "probabilities are overwhelming" that Zuma knew about plans for a private Gupta aircraft to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base in April 2013, and that he had no objections to them being followed through -- despite his claim to the contrary in his appearance before the Commission in July 2019.

"In...