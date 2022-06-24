South Africa: Duduzane, Hlaudi, Fraser and Ace Head the All-Star Possible Prosecution List

analysis

The final instalments of the Zondo report add multiple big names to the list the National Prosecuting Authority is advised to work through for potential prosecution for State Capture crimes. Among them: Duduzane Zuma, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Ace Magashule and Arthur Fraser.

After almost 5,500 pages spread over six parts, the Zondo Commission report has recommended the investigation of former president Jacob Zuma on possible corruption charges in relation to just one matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was advised to consider potential criminal charges against Zuma only in the findings of Part 3 of the State Capture report, released in March, and only in relation to his dealings with the private company Bosasa.

Despite the fact that Zuma came in for extremely harsh criticism in every one of the six parts of the report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his team appear to have concluded that only the corruption around Bosasa might provide sufficient evidence to mount a criminal case against Zuma for his role in State Capture.

In the final parts of the report released on Wednesday, however, the name of JZ's son Duduzane Zuma joins his father's on the NPA's to-do list. Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is...