South Africa: Chief Justice Calls for Special Commission to Investigate Prasa's Implosion

analysis

The rail agency -- which is supposed to provide an efficient, safe and cheap form of public transport to millions of commuters -- has been crippled by mismanagement, corruption and sustained theft and vandalism of its infrastructure.

A new special commission dedicated to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) must be established to examine how the agency was left to slide into "almost total ruin", said Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the final report of the State Capture Commission.

On Wednesday, Zondo (who led the inquiry) formally handed over the final volumes of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The rail agency -- which is supposed to provide an efficient, safe and cheap form of public transport to millions of commuters -- has been crippled by mismanagement, corruption and sustained theft and vandalism of its infrastructure.

During testimony in 2020 and 2021, evidence was heard from various people, including former board chair Popo Molefe, former group CEO Lucky Montana and Prasa's head of Legal, Risk and Compliance, Martha Ngoye, about goings-on at the agency. The commission heard of infighting between Montana and Molefe, and how the Prasa legal team had no control...