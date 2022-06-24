South Africa: Ramaphosa Could Have Acted With Much More Urgency to Prevent State Capture, Commission Finds

President Cyril Ramaphosa formally received the fifth and final Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption, and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State, during a handover ceremony held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 22, 2022.The report was presented to the President by the Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo.

analysis

The Zondo Commission finds the President's testimony was 'somewhat circumspect', that Jacob Zuma abused power and that Ramaphosa often let him do so.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has found that influential figures like President Cyril Ramaphosa should have acted more urgently against State Capture rather than choosing to work "strategically" within the party.

"The crux of President Ramaphosa's 'balance of forces' explanation is that any other approach would not have been allowed by the ruling party, and he and others were unwilling to damage the ANC by publicly going against it," said Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the final instalment of the State Capture Commission report -- which came in two parts: Part V and Part VI -- released on Wednesday.

Zondo also confirmed that various forces had captured the state at numerous locations. About Ramaphosa, Zondo said: " 'Speaking out' or being more confrontational during his deputy presidency would not have entirely curtailed his ability to effect change."

Ramaphosa testified before the commission in August 2021 and outlined five options he faced at the height of the period of State Capture under former president Jacob Zuma. He said the balance of forces in the ANC meant...