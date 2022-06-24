South Africa: The Final Chapter of the Zondo Commission and the Way Forward On Accountability

opinion

Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the then Vista University, Soweto Campus.

State Capture will go down as one of the major corruption and maladministration scandals in the history of democratic South Africa, under the government led by the African National Congress.

Without boring readers with the details of the genesis of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector Including Organs of State (aka the State Capture Inquiry or Zondo Commission), suffice it to say that the capture of the state has been widely reported inside and outside of South Africa.

For instance, Jane Flagan wrote in The Times (UK) newspaper: "At the heart of the 'state capture' investigations is the shameless abuse of power and the colossal plundering of state coffers by Jacob Zuma and a cartel of cronies, including the all-powerful Gupta family."

It has been...