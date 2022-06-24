South Africa: Parliament's Intelligence Oversight Failed to Effectively Raise the Alarm On Spooks' Malfeasance - Final Report

23 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The only parliamentary committee established in law to signal the seriousness of spooks' accountability, the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, was 'inefficient' and 'dysfunctional', according to the Zondo Commission's final report.

'The JSCI (Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence) is meant to serve as Parliament's 'watchdog', but it failed to 'bark' when it should have done so," according to the report, which added later:

"The JSCI appears prima facie to have failed to ensure that adequate and timeous steps were taken to address apparently criminal conduct within the intelligence services which has been drawn to its attention."

It's a scathing assessment of the track record of the JSCI which, right now in June 2022, for the second time in seven years failed to recommend the next inspector-general of intelligence - the ANC candidate, Reverend Frank Chikane, failed to get the necessary multiparty support on 15 June - and again missed the statutory end-of-May deadline to publish its annual report.

That report is a rare glimpse into the goings-on in state security, police and defence intelligence. The State Capture Commission highlighted the JSCI's failure to release the 2019 report - which was blamed on elections - but also heard that, previously, several...

