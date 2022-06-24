South Africa: First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in South Africa

23 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The first case of the rare disease has been identified in SA. There is currently a large outbreak of the disease, globally that has been flagged by the World Health Organization. Monkeypox is, however, very different from Covid-19 and not highly transmissible.

The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed on Thursday that the first case of monkeypox has been found in South Africa.

Phaahla said the infected person is a 30-year-old man from Gauteng with no travel history, which indicates that the disease is being transmitted in the community.

Phaahla said they were busy tracing those who were in contact with the man who tested positive for the disease on 22 June.

Monkeypox is a dissimilar disease to Covid-19 for several reasons:

It is not transmitted through respiratory droplets;

It needs close contact with an infected person for transmission, like kissing or sex or close contact with a contaminated item like bed linen;

It is not particularly contagious;

It might be sexually transmitted though, in theory, but this hasn't been proven. Most of the newly diagnosed cases however involve men having sex with men with additional risk factors being men who have multiple male sex partners; and

It has...

