South Africa: Ramaphosa 'Fell Short' in Fighting Corruption At Prasa, State Capture Inquiry Finds

In the final report of the State Capture inquiry, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has blasted not only the ANC but specifically President Cyril Ramaphosa for not assisting Popo Molefe in solving some of the crises at state rail agency Prasa.

"The evidence had revealed, quite clearly, that neither the ANC leadership, the National Executive nor the Portfolio Committee on Transport wanted to assist this board in its fight against corruption at Prasa," reads a passage of Part V, Volume 2 of the State Capture inquiry report, which was released on Wednesday evening.

This is in reference to the lack of support that long-standing ANC member Popo Molefe had in trying to fix the rot at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) when he was the board chair between 2014 and 2017.

Starting off its report on Prasa, the inquiry said it had heard "extensive evidence" of alleged wrongdoing at the rail agency.

The report, which focuses largely on issues of governance and corruption during the tenure of controversial CEO Lucky Montana, lays out the breakdown of the relationship between Montana and...