South Africa: BRICS Leaders Skirt the War in Ukraine, Throw Shade At Western Sanctions Against Russia

The word 'Ukraine' was not publicly mentioned once in the 14th summit on Thursday of the BRICS bloc, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping alluded to Ukraine obliquely only by criticising Western sanctions imposed on Russia because of its war against its neighbour.

Xi hosted the summit virtually, presumably because his government is still pursuing a strict Covid lockdown policy. This effectively silenced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a technical glitch prevented the other four leaders and the public from hearing his opening remarks.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also alluded to the war in Ukraine only glancingly, when he said: "In line with our foreign policy principles, South Africa continues to call for dialogue and negotiation towards a peaceful resolution of conflicts around the world."

As usual in South Africa's pronouncements on the war, Ramaphosa's implication seemed to be that this was a war of equals - morally and militarily - which could be resolved by parley, rather than an unprovoked aggression by a much larger state, Russia, against a much smaller state, as most observers believe.

Ramaphosa also implicitly reiterated South Africa's "whataboutism", as Western...