South Africa: Amazon Africa Headquarters Project Resumes 'Remedial Work' At River Club Site Despite Urgent Interdict

analysis

Work on the property development that was to house Amazon's Africa headquarters has continued despite a successful application in March by the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council to stop the project.

The Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust (LLPT) development that was to house Amazon's Africa headquarters has resumed what it describes as "remedial work" at the River Club site. This, after the development was halted through an urgent interdict by a group of indigenous Khoi people.

In a statement, trustee and spokesperson for the LLPT James Tannenburger said work around the now halted development would consist of rehabilitating the riverine corridor by re-naturalising a 25-40 metre eco-corridor along the Liesbeek River.

"This follows the rehabilitation work that commenced last month on the riverine areas surrounding the property in order to carry out work approved in the environmental and municipal planning authorisations, and to mitigate any public health, environment and safety risks in the current rainy season," Tannenburger said.

The Liesbeek Action Campaign has called the approval from authorities "patently false" and called the claim "incorrect".

According to Leslie London, chair of the Observatory Civic Association (OCA), any construction on the site is interdicted. Any work related to construction is in...