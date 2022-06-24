South Africa: Masks Are Out in SA - But You Can Still Wear Yours If You Want to, or If the Shop Insists

analysis

The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, on Thursday morning confirmed that it was no longer compulsory to wear masks indoors, as had been the requirement since the global outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020. He added that old age homes, schools and shops will have to decide if they make mask-wearing a continued condition of entry.

The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, on Thursday morning confirmed that the wearing of masks indoors was no longer compulsory but added that he was encouraged by members of the public who still want to wear theirs.

The compulsory wearing of a cloth mask was introduced in March 2020 when President Cyril Ramaphosa first declared a state of disaster when the first case of Covid-19 was found in South Africa.

Two years and 3.98 million infections later, the Minister signed a notice on Tuesday night (22 June) to repeal the interim regulations making mask-wearing indoors compulsory.

Other interim regulations relating to gatherings and travelling were also repealed.

Speaking at a press conference on cabinet decisions, Phaahla said that they were still receiving comments on highly controversial draft regulations that will determine how the country deals with further outbreaks. These, amongst other measures, include...