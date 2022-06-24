South Africa: The Walls Have Ears - the Backpackers, the Police Minister, His Adviser and the R45m Nasrec Grabber Swindle

23 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The Zondo Commission's report on the State Security Agency said 'startling' evidence had been given about attempts by Crime Intelligence to procure a grabber before the ANC's 2017 elective conference at Nasrec.

The grabber, and the subsequent investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) into the procurement, has seen the tainting of top SA Police Service (SAPS) officers as well as former minister of police, Fikile Mbalula, who has been deeply implicated.

This was one of several strands of the capture of the law enforcement cluster, a web that runs so deep and so wide that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo -- at the handing over of his final report on Thursday -- suggested an entirely separate inquiry.

The commission found that Bongani "Bo" Mbindwane, then adviser to Fikile Mbalula -- as well as Mbalula himself -- "should not have been involved in the attempted procurement" of the grabber.

'No response' to investigation reports

While both the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence (OIGI) and Ipid had and were conducting investigations -- and had submitted reports to various bodies, including the Parliamentary Joint Intelligence Committee -- there had been "no response".

Mbindwane, in his response to his role in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

