Malawi: ACB Arrests Former Police IG Kainja, Senior Cop - Court Grants Kainja Bail

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Thursday, arrested former Inspector General of police George Kainja alongside Mwabi Kaluba, another senior officer in the Malawi Police Service (MPS), over allegations that they received bribes from businessperson Sattar.

The two, who were cautioned by the Bureau in Lilongwe and Mzuzu respectively, appeared before courts later that day.

And, apparently, the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has reportedly already granted bail to Kainja.

On the arrest of the two, a statement from ACB says Kainja solicited an advantage from Sattar in form of a vehicle and K8.1 million to influence the award of a contract to supply 350,000 food ration packs worth K8 billion to Sattar's Xaviar Limited.

ACB further says its investigations also established that Mwabi Kaluba, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Service Legal Officer, corruptly obtained K21 million from Sattar as an advantage for giving assistance in the procurement contract of the food ration packs.

"Kainja is likely to be charged with two counts of soliciting advantage in regard to contracts contrary to Section 29 (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Kaluba is likely to be charged with one count of soliciting an advantage in regard to contracts contrary to Section 29 (1) as read with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act," reads in part the statement, which is signed by ACB's Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala.