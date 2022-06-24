Kenya: Uber Offering Discounted Trips to Naivasha As Wrc Safari Rally Kicks Off

Nairobi — Uber is offering up to a 30 percent discount for rides to the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally scheduled for Naivasha from June 24 and 27.

The ride-hailing app says that a user will be able to request Uber Chapchap or Uber X from Nairobi or Nakuru to and from Naivasha.

In order to get a ride, one has to use code 'NAIVASHA to get 30 percent off, valid for 2 trips.

President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the WRC Safari Rally on Thursday from Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, marking the official start of the race.

Capital Group Ltd and the World Rally Championship (WRC) have signed an agreement to host the inaugural WRC Safari Rally Koroga Festival.

The WRC Koroga Festival will take place from June 23 to June 26, at the Garden on Moi South Lake Road -- Naivasha.

WRC Safari Rally Kenya has cautioned against the use of its logo by unauthorized entities saying it is only associated with Capital FM's Koroga Festival.

The warning comes after it emerged that several entities and event organizers have been using the WRC logo to advertise for their businesses ahead of the four-day event in Naivasha.

"WRC Safari Rally Kenya and Capital Group Limited partnered to host the 2022 WRC Koroga Festival. This is the official event associated with the WRC Safari Rally Kenya. Please note that no entity is allowed to use the WRC logo and use of this amounts to infringement of Property Rights, Security personnel are authorized to take action where the rights have been infringed," WRC Safari Rally Kenya Communication officer Sophie Kinoti said.