Eritrea: Nationals Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara, 23 June 2022- Nationals residing in the UK, France and Belgium celebrated 20 June Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

Eritrean nationals in the UK cities of London, Manchester, Birmingham, Coventry, Leeds, Sheffield, Cardiff, Leicester, Middleborough, Glasgow, Wakefield, Nottingham, Liverpool, and New Castle commemorated 20 June, Martyrs Day featuring various programs depicting the day.

The commemorative event organized in London at the Kingston Park was attended by Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and North Ireland, religious leaders as well as invited guests.

At the occasion, the nationals contributed 16 thousand 504 Pounds towards augmenting the National Trust Fund.

At the commemorative event held in the French cities of Paris, Nantes, Rene, Lyon, and Lille the nationals expressed conviction to live up to the expectations of the martyrs and reinforce participation in the national affairs.

Similarly, nationals in Brussels commemorated Martyrs Day with candle vigil and cultural and artistic performances depicting the day. They also contributed 500 Euros towards augmenting the National Trust Fund.

Nationals in Cincinnati, the US, and Aweil, South Sudan, also commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal. The residents of Aweil contributed 3 thousand Dollars towards boosting the National Trust Fund.