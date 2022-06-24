Eritrea: President Isaias Received Credentials of Several Ambassadors

President Isaias Afwerki received at Denden Guest House in the morning hours of today, 23 June, credentials of 10 Resident and Non-Resident Ambassadors.

The Resident Ambassadors that submitted their credentials are Mr. Igor Mozgo of Russian Federation, Mr. Ahmet Demirok of the Republic of Turkey, and Ms. Mary Babodo Frances of the Republic of South Sudan.

The Non-Resident Ambassadors that submitted their credentials are Mr. Saleh Bin Suleiman bin Ahmed Al-Harthi of Oman, Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan of Thailand, Mr. Saed Mohammed Mohammed Abdela of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Ms. Nura Abba Rimi of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Ezzedin H. Tago of the Republic of Philippines, Maj. Gen. Vilio Hifindaka of the Republic of Namibia as well as Mr. Okaniwa Ken of Japan.

At the meeting with President Isaias, the Ambassadors discussed on the regional and global developments, on areas and sectors of partnership and cooperation, as well as the overall situation of their countries including challenges and opportunities.

President Isaias and Ambassador Igor Mozgo of Russian Federation discussed on the development of bilateral relations in general and that of agricultural sector in particular as well as on the possibility that Eritrea could cooperate on economic and political sectors.

At a meeting with Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan of Thailand, President Isaias called for the development of bilateral ties in the sectors of tourism, fish resources and agriculture, and especially on introducing modern technology and development of human resources.

Mr. Okaniwa Ken of Japan also invited President Isaias and Foreign Minister Osman Saleh to attend at the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development to be held in Tunisia. President Isaias on his part called of reviewing the progress and impact of TICAD and the African Union to have role in the organization.

At a discussion with Mr. Saleh Bin Suleiman bin Ahmed Al-Harthi, President Isaias indicating that stability of Yemen is vital in the region, called on Oman to play its part on the issue and expressed readiness of Eritrea to cooperate.

Speaking to Erina, the Ambassadors expressing satisfaction for getting the opportunity to work with the people and Government of Eritrea, expressed readiness during their stay in the country to exert strong effort to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in all sectors.